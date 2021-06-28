The mayor of Liverpool supports Everton’s stadium plans in the face of a UNESCO global heritage threat.

Following UNESCO’s announcement that the city’s World Heritage status could be revoked, Liverpool’s new mayor, Joanne Anderson, has thrown her support behind Everton’s proposals for a new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

The World Heritage Committee has identified developments in Liverpool’s north docks, especially the £5.5 billion Liverpool Waters scheme and the Blues’ new £500 million stadium, as the main reasons for the city’s removal from the list next month.

According to a draft recommendation, Liverpool should lose its status, which it has enjoyed since 2004, in a vote to be held in China at the end of July.

Many individuals in Liverpool believe that while the city should seek to keep its international recognition, it cannot come at the expense of essential redevelopment projects that may change the city’s disadvantaged areas.

Joanne Anderson, the incoming mayor of Liverpool, is one of them.

At a business event last week, Mayor Anderson was asked about the threat to the status, and she made it plain how important she believes Everton’s approved plans for Bramley Moore Dock are for the city.

“Well obviously we’re all disappointed, we don’t want to lose the UNESCO World Heritage Site, but it doesn’t stop us having a world heritage city, does it?” Mayor Joanne Anderson remarked when asked if the possibility of Liverpool losing its UNESCO World Heritage status matters.

“I believe that for this specific project (stadium) and how it would effect Bramley Moore Dock – which hasn’t been open in 40 years – to actually use and have a positive impact on regeneration in northern Liverpool, it’s not a project that we can pull off.”

Mayor Anderson went on to say, “We don’t want to lose the site, but does anyone book a vacation to Liverpool thinking, ‘I’m going to Liverpool for the World Heritage status?'” Or for seeing our magnificent buildings, such as St George’s Hall and everything else we have.

“So it’s important; we don’t want to lose it.” We are doing everything possible, but we just cannot afford not to have a large-scale regeneration initiative in place. The summary comes to a close.