The mayor of Liverpool is leading the charge against an electronic warfare event in the city.

Mayor Joanne Anderson is leading the charge against proposals for a large electronic warfare event later this year in Liverpool.

This year’s Association of Old Crows (AOC) Europe biennial Electronic Warfare Europe event will be held at Liverpool’s Arena and Convention Centre from October 11 to 13.

Representatives from the government, military, and industry will assemble in the city for the conference, which will focus on a variety of topics relating to electronic warfare.

However, many residents are dissatisfied with the city’s hosting of a warfare event, and a massive march was organized in protest last month.

Joanne Anderson, the mayor of Liverpool, has now voiced her opposition, which will be incorporated into a resolution at tonight’s full city council meeting.

“This Council recognizes that “Electronic Warfare Europe” is a significant warfare convention run by Clarion Defence, which organizes several of the world’s largest warfare conventions,” Mayor Anderson, who was elected in May, writes in her proposal.

“Components for a variety of warplanes, missile systems, and drones, as well as the technology underpinning today’s armament, will be covered at the Liverpool convention. Electronic Warfare will bring together representatives from several of the world’s largest arms corporations, as well as government and military authorities from throughout the world.

“Council further notes that a number of dictatorships and military-led governments have used military equipment and people to restrict freedoms and human rights in the past and continue to do so now.

“Council is convinced that the “Electronic Warfare Europe” event, which will showcase and display a wide range of armaments and military equipment at the Arena & Convention Centre Liverpool (ACC Liverpool) in October 2021, is incompatible with and does not promote the council’s and the city’s peaceful socialist values.”

While the ACC Liverpool Group Limited was founded as a wholly owned subsidiary of the city council in 2007, Mayor Anderson will declare that it operates as a separate company.

“The Council has no jurisdiction to intervene with ACC Liverpool’s bookings, and it has no member representatives on its Board,” the motion continues.

