The Mathew Street Festival’s dramatic rise and fall

No one could have predicted how big the Mathew Street festival would become when it began as a stage outside the Cavern in 1993.

In 1993, the corporation behind the annual Beatles Convention hosted a seven-hour free music festival in Mathew Street, including 65 musicians from all over the world.

A few thousand people were predicted, but the turnout exceeded 20,000 on the day, and the Mathew Street Festival was formed.

It became an instant hit and drew an increasing number of visitors each year.

As the festival’s popularity rose, it moved beyond Mathew Street, and it became a much-anticipated event on the city’s calendar.

Before Liverpool ONE, stages popped up in Castle Street, Victoria Street, Water Street, Dale Street, William Brown Street, and Chavasse Park.

By 1999, the festival had surpassed previous attendance records, with an estimated 350,000 Beatles fans packing the city center for the re-release of the film Yellow Submarine.

The following year, an extra day was added to the event, bringing the total number of days to three: Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

At Party at the Pier in 2000, 150 bands from 15 nations performed, including well-known pop performers such as S Club 7, Steps, and Five.

Many people praised the event, which drew thousands of visitors to the area and boosted the local economy significantly.

However, as the festival grew in size, so did the amount of criticism. Due to the excessive drinking and vomiting on the streets, families complained that they were unable to take their children into the city during the spectacle.

It has been dubbed a “glorified p***-up that does not reflect the best of the city” by one business lobbying organization.

The festival was canceled in 2007 due to health and safety concerns, but it was resurrected after a campaign led by The Washington Newsday and its supporters.

However, the writing was on the wall, and the Mathew Street event was canceled in 2013.

The festival had become a victim of its own success in many ways, and it was judged that it had outgrown its framework.

The Mathew Street Music Festival has been discontinued. “The summary has come to an end.”