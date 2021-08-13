The match between Norwich City and Liverpool was replicated, with Jurgen Klopp’s team leaving dissatisfied at Carrow Road.

On the Premier League’s opening weekend, Liverpool will meet newly promoted Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

Liverpool will be seeking to fight for the crown once again this season, and their chances have been helped by a good pre-season that saw the return of long-term injured players Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

Apart from Andy Robertson, who suffered ligament damage in pre-season and will be out for a few weeks, Jurgen Klopp’s squad is entirely fit, with Curtis Jones having returned to full fitness after suffering a concussion in the final pre-season game. The midfielder, on the other hand, has been left out of the Norwich game as a matter of ‘protocol.’

Van Dijk is poised to start for Liverpool after signing a new long-term contract that would keep him at the club until 2025. This will be his first Premier League appearance since his injury against Everton in October 2020.

Subscribe to Level Up! by clicking here. Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Spreaker all have The Esports and Gaming Show.

So, who will start for both clubs in the season opener? And what do you think the final score will be?

This is what happened when we used FIFA 21 to forecast the score of Norwich City versus Liverpool on Saturday…

We used FIFA 21’s kick-off mode but didn’t choose a team to control; instead, we chose the teams and let the match play out on its own, giving us a score projection.

Because FIFA 22 does not yet have updated kits and transfers, we used FIFA 21’s in-game club transfer system to update Norwich and Liverpool with the most recent transactions as of August 12, 2021, but the kits are still from last season.

The Reds are expected to line up in their traditional 4-3-3 shape, with the following lineup:

In terms of Norwich, we believe the Canaries will line up in a 4-3-3 shape, with the following lineup:

Liverpool were the first to get going, with the Reds barraging the Canaries’ goal early on.

With a daring move, Thiago came close. “The summary has come to an end.”