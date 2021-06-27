The massive operation to apprehend a predatory cabbie just ‘scratched the surface’ of his misdeeds.

Liverpool launched one of the largest and most remarkable police operations in Merseyside history in the summer of 1990.

At least 10 women in the city have been victims of a taxi driver in a black cab preying on his passengers over the span of about 15 months.

A sex worker was also abducted and raped by the same man in the Sefton Park area, although not while he was driving a cab, according to Merseyside Police.

The case spurred Operation Hackney, a massive manhunt to apprehend one of the city’s most dangerous predators, Frederick Manssuer, 29, of Croxteth Lane, Prescot.

All 6,000 registered cabbies in the vicinity were invited to come in to be interrogated and have their photos taken for “elimination purposes” in a designated location of the Kings Dock in the city center.

The ECHO met with retired Detective Superintendent Albert Kirby, who was the head of the Serious Crime Squad at the time and was in charge of the investigation.

Monster with a moustache

The attacks were similar in nature, targeting lone travellers in the early hours of the morning.

The suspect, who was described as having a strong physique and a moustache, would suddenly veer away from the passengers’ intended destination before pulling over in a quiet spot and forcing himself on the scared women.

A 38-year-old mother of two was dragged from her cab by her hair and raped in the parking park of a sports centre in Stanley Park, Anfield, in a particularly distressing 1989 case.

Several of the victims were able to repel him.

As the attacks persisted and the evidence pointed to the same perpetrator, Merseyside Police’s Serious Crime Squad made catching the serial rapist a high priority.

Mr. Kirby explained: “Manssuer was a vile, repulsive man who lived up to the type of behavior and conduct he had inflicted on those ladies.

“He was a scumbag in every sense of the word.

“We’ll never know for sure, but one witness claimed to have seen him cleaning out his cab in the early hours of the morning.

“Manssuer created when the gentleman saw he had a pair of women’s underpants in the back of his cab. The summary comes to a close.