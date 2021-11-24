The Massachusetts Reservoir’s Hornet Nest has been stolen.

Someone has taken a hornet’s nest from a reservoir and park in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which is highly valuable.

The heist occurred over the weekend, according to Fresh Pond Reservoir, which also released videos of the nest on Facebook on Tuesday. At around 2:25 p.m. Saturday, a man apparently brought his own saw to cut out the branch of the Hawthorne tree that was harboring the hornet’s nest.

Fresh Pond Reservoir commented, “This act deprives the public not just of the opportunity to witness the scheduled laboratory dissection film, but also of the public viewing of the nest following preservation as a display piece in the Ranger Station.”

Thousands of park visitors gasped at the sight of the giant hornet nest, which had grown to the size of a “good-sized turkey” in the previous four months, according to Cambridge Day.

There was even a sign under a tree stating that the nest was high enough for the safety of both the bald-faced hornets and the people.

Ranger Tim Puopolo told Cambridge Day that there were already plans to remove the nest this week to ensure the queen’s proper hibernation, as most of the other colony members had already perished. The nest would have been saved for educational purposes at that point.

Rangers are now looking for any information concerning the incident.

“‘Leave No Trace’ applies as a guideline not to leave anything behind in nature, as well as not to remove, vandalize, or steal any natural features,” Fresh Pond Reservation explained, reminding visitors that “everything at Fresh Pond” is protected.

“We want to remind everyone that Fresh Pond is for everyone, not just for constructing holiday wreaths, bouquets, or gathering nuts, berries, or fungi. To a wild friend, what may seem little to you could be the entire world “The park was also added.

The news of the theft elicited mixed reactions, with some calling it “disappointing” and a “despicable act of violence,” while others questioned why the nest was stolen in the first place.

Ranger Tim can be reached at [email protected] if anyone has information on the event.