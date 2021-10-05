The Maserati driver acknowledges to possessing marijuana, but rejects the charge of possessing counterfeit money.

Following a traffic stop in Runcorn, a motorist is set to stand trial in January after pleading not guilty to holding roughly £3,800 in counterfeit cash.

Cheshire Police pulled over Sam Walker, 38, of Beetham Plaza, Liverpool, on Sunday, August 29.

He was charged with possession with intent to supply (PWITS) of the Class B substance cannabis, as well as driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and counterfeit cash.

Petrol stations have removed the £30 cap at the pump.

Walker was brought from detention to appear in the dock at Chester Crown Court this afternoon, where he confirmed his name and that he was convicted of PWITS cannabis at North Cheshire Magistrates’ Court of Warrington on Tuesday, August 31, after pleading guilty to the charge.

He admitted to driving while ineligible and without insurance today.

Walker denied holding counterfeit currency, and the case was set for trial the week of January 17, with a two-day trial expected.

The charges were brought against Walker on August 29, when he was detained by police in a Maserati Levante while traveling on the M56 motorway in Runcorn with three kilograms of cannabis in his possession.

He was allegedly in possession of approximately £3,800 in counterfeit cash, which he knew or suspected.

The defense theory, according to Michael Davies, is that the notes are of “such inferior quality that they could never be mistaken for real money.”

Prosecutor Jayne Morris noted that Walker had stated that it was meant for use in poker games “like Monopoly money.”

The presiding judge, Michael Leeming, turned down a plea to sentence for the PWITS charge today, saying it would happen once the counterfeit currency trial was completed.

Walker was remanded back into custody, sporting a black T-shirt with a white logo.