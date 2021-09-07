The ‘Mary Jane Defending Peter Parker’ meme has gone viral, and it’s hilarious.

While Tom Holland and Zendaya are currently breaking the internet as Peter Parker and Mary Jane, this meme of their 2002 Spider-Man predecessors is sweeping the internet.

Anyone with a Twitter account has most certainly come across or had their timelines flooded with the “Mary Jane Defending Peter Parker” meme. A still from the legendary film, starring Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire, in which Mary Jane Watson yells at an off-camera character, is used in the meme.

Watson collided with Parker on the street in the scenario. Her manager at the restaurant where she worked yelled at her for making a money-related mistake while she was describing her prospective future as an actress. Watson then turned around and hurriedly reacted, as depicted in the meme.

“You had a six-dollar shortfall in your drawer. I’m going to deduct it from your next check if that happens again. Miss Watson, please excuse me! Hey, I’m talking to you!” The boss yelled.

Watson said, “Yes, Enrique, okay, I got it.”

The earliest use of the Mary Jane Defending Peter Parker meme can be traced back to Twitter user @lillieswamp on August 21, according to Know Your Meme. The still featured the text: “He requested for no pickles,” parodying the iconic “Excuse Me, He Asked for No Pickles” joke.

Since 2020, the internet has been circulating a meme that uses various photos with the caption “Excuse me, he requested no pickles.” Frequently, the photographs show one individual standing shyly behind another, as if they were a child, complaining about the food.

Since then, the “Mary Jane Defending Peter Parker” meme has exploded online, gaining a devoted following. The memes often show one person supporting another, usually against a reprimand or mistreatment. Users can either leave the characters alone or change their appearance by adding additional faces.

One user wrote, “Mary Jane memes have been taking me out.”

“Thank you to whoever created the Mary Jane protecting meme!” Another Twitter user remarked.

Some Spider-Man meme purists, on the other hand, argue that the meme doesn’t accurately depict the scene. Mary Jane is simply yelling at her supervisor in the movie, not protecting Peter Parker as the meme indicates.