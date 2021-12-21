The ‘Marmite’ Brussels sprouts from Marks and Spencer have divided customers.

Brussels sprouts, whether you like them or not, are an essential part of any Christmas dinner.

Some people love their sprouts buttered and gravy-covered, while others prefer bacon bits.

M&S, on the other hand, is selling sprouts with a twist this Christmas, which is sure to please some and upset others.

Shoppers at Marks and Spencer are blown away by the ‘wonderful’ Christmas sweets they ‘require.’

M&S’ latest Christmas product, shredded Brussels sprouts with Marmite, was photographed and shared on Facebook by the NewfoodsUK group.

The brussels sprouts are £2.50 and come with Marmite butter that melts into the veg once cooked.

Shoppers were eager to comment on NewfoodsUK’s Facebook page beneath the photo, and it’s safe to say the Marmite shredded Brussels sprouts elicited a wide range of opinions.

“This is a wonderful illustration of ‘just because you can, doesn’t mean you should,” Alison said.

“NOPE, leave them alone, either butter, herb butter, smoked bacon bits, or natural,” Pamela wrote.

“Omg this sounds wonderful,” Jo said, referring to a buddy.

“I adore both,” Amanda said, “but I can imagine them clashing completely in flavor.”

“I enjoy the two things independently, but honestly, I’ve never thought about merging the two,” Monika wrote. “It might be intriguing.” “That sounds quite wonderful to me,” Peter responded.

“Leave Brussels alone, no Marmite,” Lily said.

The Marmite shredded Brussels sprouts are now available for £2.50 in M&S shops and online through Ocado.