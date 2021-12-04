The Many Clouds Chase at Aintree Racecourse was won by Protektorat.

At Aintree Racecourse, Protektorat (4-1) cruised to victory in the Unibet Many Clouds Chase.

Connections are now contemplating a path to the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The six-year-old, who had previously won the Grade One SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Chase at the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree last season, continued his winning streak on Merseyside.

Protektorat, who finished second to Midnight Shadow in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham, went one better by stepping up in travel to an extra three miles.

He outperformed more well-known rivals Tiger Roll, a dual National winner, and Native River, a Cheltenham Gold Cup winner and 2019 Many Clouds winner, with the latter being pulled up in the rain-softened circumstances.

Native River and Wishing And Hoping dominated the early stages, trading the lead many times, while Protektorat was never far behind under Bridget Andrews.

Andrews was taking the ride when his partner Harry Skelton was riding Nube Negra in the Tingle Creek, which was won for the second time by Paul Nicholls’ Greaneteen under Bryony Frost.

Protektorat – in the legendary John Hales colours brought to glory in the Grand National by Neptune Collonges in 2012 – went on to win by 25 lengths from Native River, the 5-2 favorite, with Sam Brown (8-1) a further 22 lengths back in third at Aintree.

“Maybe (I was) shocked how far we won,” winning jockey Andrews said, “but the demanding conditions are catching a lot of horses out.” We did drive at a reasonable pace, but he has a high cruising speed and just keeps going. I fought him for a long time and eventually couldn’t waste any more energy fighting him.

“I had no choice except to lean on him and pray he would keep going. That was the most difficult aspect. He’s gifted beyond measure, and I’m incredibly fortunate to be riding him.

"We've always known he has that gift, but he's always been eager to use it, so it was just a matter of figuring out how to use it properly. That was the only thing on my mind. I'm not a huge horse, and he's a big muscular horse."