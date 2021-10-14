The mansion, which was formerly one of Merseyside’s most costly houses, will be expanded.

The council has approved plans to build a mansion that was one of the most expensive Merseyside residences on the market in 2019.

At tonight’s meeting, Wirral Council’s Planning Committee accepted a plan for a new ancillary building to Purley on Kings Drive in Caldy, Wirral.

Purley was the name given to a stately house erected in 1904 for a shipping magnate.

In barely two hours and 23 minutes, jurors find a killer guilty.

It was on the market for £1.85 million in 2019, making it one of Merseyside’s most expensive properties.

The topic of tonight’s meeting was a request for a two-story structure that will be supplementary, or complementary, to the existing structure rather than constituting a distinct house, as was the case in a previous application.

The proposed new building’s height has been reduced in comparison to the earlier proposal, and no trees will be removed as part of the development.

A letter from Ainsley Gommon Architects’ Rachel Johnston was read out at tonight’s meeting.

The proposal to develop a separate facility within the grounds of Purley, according to Ms Johnston’s letter, is being made to provide greater amenity to the occupants.

The proposed building’s height had been decreased from three to two floors, and it was set into the ground, so it would have less of an influence on the main home, according to the document.

A green roof, according to Ms. Johnston’s paper, will blend in with the surroundings and fit into the area’s diverse architectural styles.

As a result, the structure would not be harmful to the conservation area in which it was built or to Purley itself.

The Caldy Society’s Nicholas Lean, on the other hand, was opposed to the concept.

He claimed it had sparked a lot of interest in the community and that he was scared the applicant would knock down the front wall to make it easier for construction vehicles to get to the site.

Mr. Lean believes the committee should postpone its judgment so that meetings can be held to debate this and other aspects of the proposal.

Jenny Johnson, a Conservative councillor, asked Mr Lean if a condition was placed on the application to ensure construction access. “The summary has come to an end.”