The man’s life-saving diagnosis was prompted by headaches and insomnia.

After only two weeks of symptoms, a Liverpool man received a diagnosis that “changed his entire life.”

Fran Redmond, who hails from Norris Green but has spent most of his life in Warrington, described his symptoms as headaches, sleeplessness, and dizziness.

Fran was diagnosed with an acute subdural haematoma and subarachnoid cyst after suffering from the symptoms for two weeks in August 2016.

He was treated at The Walton Centre in Liverpool, and now he’s running the Virtual Virgin London Marathon to thank the hospital that “saved his life.”

“Thanks to The Walton Centre’s great work, hours in the operating room at the hands of my consultant Ms Catherine McMahon and the incredible clinical personnel, I was able to have my haematoma effectively treated,” the 25-year-old added.

“I can’t thank the Walton Centre personnel enough for everything they done for me; without them, I wouldn’t be here today.” The path to recovery was long and winding, and I’ll never forget what happened and how it altered the course of my life.

“I have two beautiful scars on my head to remind me of the sanctity of life, how valuable life is, and the great work The Walton Centre does.”

“I’ve done a few other runs to raise money for the charity, so joining the London Marathon team felt like a natural next step to say thank you to the hospital that saved my life and to help others in similar situations.”

Staff from The Walton Centre will run the marathon alongside Fran later this year to raise funds for The Walton Centre Charity.

The crew will run a custom 26.2 mile route through Liverpool’s suburbs and city centre, beginning and ending at The Walton Centre’s Fazakerley location.

They’re raising funds for the Walton Centre’s Home from Home relatives’ housing, where family members may stay when a patient is hospitalised for urgent treatment.

The Walton Centre Charity has received slots in the tournament for the first time, and. The summary comes to a close.