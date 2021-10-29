The man’s death was ‘likely’ caused by the ‘inappropriate’ downgrading of an emergency call.

A jury found that errors in the handling of a 999 call ‘likely contributed’ to the death of a man with learning impairments.

Carl Bibby, 38, died in the early hours of July 28, 2009, at his apartment on Barn Hey Road in Kirkby, after police were summoned to his property when a neighbor reported ‘banging and screaming.’

Mr Bibby, who had a social worker and was described by family as having “a simple approach to life,” died as a result of a leg restraint used by cops, according to an inquest held in 2018. A man was discovered dead after a neighbor heard ‘banging and shouting’ in his apartment. However, the High Court found that a 2018 inquest jury should have been permitted to assess whether an ambulance delay was a factor in Mr Bibby’s death, following a legal challenge by his family.

A jury determined “local information” possessed by emergency services “affected” the assessment of a call for an ambulance to Mr Bibby’s flat, according to the fresh inquest, which completed today at Bootle Town Hall.

Mr Bibby, who was suffering from alcoholism, was said to have “frequently” called 911 and presented himself at A&E.

Merseyside Police officers arrived at the flat before midnight on July 28, 2009, after neighbors reported Mr Bibby acting “nervously” and strangely, telling them that “someone were after him.”

After observing Mr Bibby slump through the letterbox, two cops reported breaking down the door and calling an ambulance at 23:54.

The cops told the court that while Mr Bibby was “thrashing around” and regaining consciousness, they placed “a limb constraint” on him so they could offer first aid.

Mr. Bibby then began to have a seizure, according to reports.

A call operator ‘inappropriately’ lowered a second call for an ambulance to North West Ambulance Service from a red (the most serious) to an amber code.

An ambulance should arrive within eight minutes if the code is red.

The downgrading was carried out without the consent of a supervisor and with no justification provided, which was against policy at the time.

Mr Bibby “stopped breathing” at around 00.36am, the court heard, while waiting for an ambulance. “The summary has come to an end.”