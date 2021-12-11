The mandate requiring vaccine proof or a negative test to enter the NJ Statehouse will be upheld, according to a judge.

In a judgment released Friday, a New Jersey appeals court judge dismissed a plea from Republican legislators to remove the present requirement of proof of a COVID immunization or a negative test to enter the statehouse.

The stipulation was enacted last week by a joint committee that oversees the statehouse, and two new Republicans, Assemblymember John DiMaio and Sen. Steve Oroho, requested that the requirements be suspended.

A dozen Republican Assembly members showed up last week for the first voting session since the regulations were enacted. State policemen halted the party from entering without producing proof of vaccination or undergoing a COVID test, but after a few minutes of conversation, the group was allowed to enter.

State police and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy avoided questions about why the politicians were permitted to circumvent the rules, describing the move as “idiocy” on the part of the group.

During the subsequent session, Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin described it as a “colossal failure of security,” and claimed that Republicans were avoiding procedures akin to those faced by regular Americans who go to work or engage in certain public activities.

“Twenty-eight members of the minority caucus couldn’t be bothered to show common decency and humanity all for the sake of a few minutes on TV news,” Coughlin added.

Judge Allison Accurso of the Appellate Division has scheduled a hearing for April to hear arguments on the rule, which has been aggressively enforced since the first incident with Republican lawmakers.

The committee meetings slated for Monday will be the next test of how the mandate will be implemented.

This week, the rule was still in place at the statehouse.

However, as the court pointed out in her Friday order, the statehouse’s Democratic leaders have issued separate but comparable COVID-19 guidelines, which the Republican suit did not attack.

“Because the regulations published by the Legislature’s presiding officers on December 2, 2021 make it clear that any stay issued by the court would not provide plaintiffs interim relief,” Accurso concluded.

Oroho said in a statement that he was “disappointed” that the arguments will be postponed “when it becomes evident” that the panel had gone beyond its mandate. This is a condensed version of the information.