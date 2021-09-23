The man whose spinal cord was severed in a 100-foot balcony fall is planning an incredible journey.

In Liverpool, a man who cut his spinal cord after falling 100 feet from a balcony will meet brave NHS employees.

Simon Gamewell jumped from the sixth floor of his apartment building in China in 2016 after having an epileptic seizure, which he was unaware he had.

The 51-year-old spent four months in a Chinese hospital before being transported to England and spending a year in another hospital.

A ‘barbaric’ kidnapper was apprehended in jail with a cellphone.

Doctors claimed he was lucky to be alive, but the fall broke his back in six places, putting him in a wheelchair and preventing him from walking for the rest of his life.

Simon is planning an eight-day journey with his mobility scooter from Liverpool to Skegness.

And, before he starts, he’ll visit with Royal Liverpool Hospital personnel to express his gratitude for their diligent efforts during the Covid pandemic.

The walk, which begins on Monday in Merseyside, will also benefit NHS Charities Together.

“As we continue to create a new normal and emerge from the pandemic, it is important that we continue to show gratitude to those unsung heroes, especially those who have risked and continue to risk their lives working on the front line, the healthcare, social care, and education workers who are making our lives possible,” Mr Gamewell, a former English teacher, said.

Staff at Warrington Hospital, Manchester Children’s Hospital, and Christies NHS Foundation will also be visited by the former actor and stand-up comedian.

“I never caught Covid in a wheelchair since, with my groceries delivered, I wasn’t outside too much, albeit my father does have it at the moment,” he continued.

“I like to take up the torch from Captain Sir Tom Moore and continue to support these causes.

“I’m excited for the challenge next week; I’ll be traveling on all roads except highways, so I’m hoping to see people along the way.”

If you’d like to contribute, go to www.thankandpraise.com/simon.