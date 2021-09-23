The man who was brutally murdered was a “generous” man who would “give you the shirt off his back.”

Ian Dunn has paid tribute to his “kind” brother, who was tragically killed in a robbery.

Terry Dunn, also known as Terry, was slain by a golf club wielding assailant in Norris Green in 2019.

The 49-year-old died as a result of his injuries, and the heinous crime was the focus of a segment on today’s Crimewatch Live, as his assailant is still on the loose.

On the afternoon of June 18, Terry was walking to the Broadway retail center to get money from the credit union when he was assaulted.

On today’s broadcast, his distraught brother, who was on vacation at the time of the occurrence, led tributes to the skilled fisherman and beloved community figure.

“Incredibly generous with his time,” Ian said. He was one of those persons who would go out of his way to help you. If that was the last thing you needed, he would honestly give you his shirt off his back.”

Following the loss of Terry’s mother in 2008, Ian described how Terry’s mental health deteriorated.

“They had a really close bond, and from there he started drinking for escapism to the point where he was weak and could be exploited by people,” he added.

Terry spent 12 weeks in the hospital after the attack, but he had a burst spleen and other damaged bones, which left him with life-changing disabilities.

Terry’s body continued to be affected by the attack, and he eventually suffered a heart attack and died on September 24, 2019.

On today’s show, CCTV evidence from the day of the attack showed a hooded figure, and DCI Catherine Walsh believes it was a targeted attack.

“We believe the culprit had a grudge against him,” she stated.

“The man is thought to be in his twenties, roughly 5’7″ tall, and dressed in dark attire with his hood up.

“We need to talk to this gentleman because he might know anything important regarding Terry’s attack.”

A second video of CCTV footage was also shown, this time of an older guy who detectives have yet to identify. “The summary has come to an end.”