The man who returned wads of cash discovered outside a Boots store has restored confidence in humanity.

A kind man who returned a wad of cash to a woman who had misplaced it while shopping has “restored people’s faith in humanity.”

The ECHO reported yesterday that a “nice man” named Paul returned £220 that he and his granddaughter had found “scattered” outside their local Boots store.

Georgeana Kenny, 24, went shopping in St Helens town centre on Saturday morning, July 10, and took £300 out of a cash machine to donate towards her boyfriend Liam’s 30th birthday celebrations.

In a horrible bus stop rant, a stranger threatens a teenage girl because she “smiled at him.”

Georgeana’s father, Andy, 53, said she called him upset after leaving Superdrug in the town centre because the money was missing.

The father and daughter took to social media in the hopes that someone would have information or return the money, but they believed there was “no possibility” they would ever see it again.

ECHO readers commended the man for his honesty when we published the story, calling him a “great man” who had “restored people’s faith in humanity.”

Readers applauded Paul for his generous and sincere gesture on the ECHO’s Facebook page.

“Awww, what a beautiful thing to do,” Titania Mercer exclaimed. Strange, yes, but fantastic. The story had a happy conclusion. Also, you’re quite honest. “Way to go.”

“It’s good that some people are honest!” Samantha McGuinness exclaimed.

“That’s fantastic,” Debra Mcculloch commented, “there are still some wonderful individuals out there.”

area for comments

“People like this revive my faith in humanity,” said Gill Dean.

“Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww

“There is some humanity about nowadays,” Jamie Jones-weedon wrote.

“Bless their hearts,” Yvonne Baldwin added.

According to Andy, a woman soon contacted him to tell her father and daughter had discovered a big sum of money outside of Boots.

He claimed Paul’s daughter informed him that he didn’t have Facebook, but that he had instructed her to search social media for any phrase so he could restore the money to its rightful owner.

“She claimed my father and daughter found £220 near Boots in St Helens, and Superdrug is close Boots,” Andy explained. She claimed they lingered outside. The summary comes to a close.