The man who plays Roy Cropper on Coronation Street teases a comeback to the ITV series.

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper on Coronation Street, has spoken out about his plans to return to the show.

“Roy is Coronation Street,” one fan says of the actor, who has played the renowned role on the drama for more than two decades.

Roy’s farewell sequences aired earlier this week, leaving viewers in tears as he said his goodbyes to niece Nina in touching and emotional scenes.

Some people believed they had “figured out” that he would return, however David has stated that he has permanently left Weatherfield.

“Obviously, I’m 72,” he told Inside Soap. We had a scene with the hearse rolling up when Corrie broadcast Norris’ burial – and because of Malcolm Hebden, I thought to myself, ‘I’m extremely sorry that I won’t get to work with him again.'” But, for me, this has two exits: one for the character and one for David. Hopefully, they will not coincide; nonetheless, it is possible that they may.

“I’m sure Roy’s departure will elicit a reaction. It’s an important aspect of your life as well as popular culture. For a long time, he will be remembered.” David, who has been on our screens for almost 26 years, is still surprised when he is recognized.

“However, it’s remarkable where you are recognized; I recall going to pick up my son’s stuff for the holidays one year and realizing that I’d been in the lives of everyone there in their 30s,” he remarked. It’s a strange occurrence!” Roy was forced to utter a series of lies to the authorities, and his conscience was so heavy that he chose to flee the country.

“One day, I hope you’ll find it in your heart to forgive me,” he told his niece Nina. This is the only way I can find serenity. I need to go away and make amends.” “As you are aware, I have bequeathed my estate to you so that you will always have a roof over your head, money coming in, and a place to call your own in this lovely and caring society.” “Please, now.” “You know, when I was beaten up, it was you who brought me,” Nina said, her voice breaking. “The summary comes to an end.”