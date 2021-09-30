The man who had a headache during the holidays actually had a fatal brain ailment.

A man was diagnosed with a brain disease after experiencing impaired vision, headaches, and nausea.

Doug Johnson was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition in which the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the brain chambers builds up.

It can be lethal if left untreated.

The 33-year-old was told the news ten years ago and was given a device to help him manage it.

Doug, from Chester, was recently transported to The Walton Centre after experiencing problems.

Around Christmas 2020, Doug began to have headaches and felt ill once more.

Doug reported the device had “failed” and he had been “rushed” to the hospital.

“The Walton Centre healed it, but I started to feel worse around Christmas and realized it was hydrocephalus again.”

“I was readmitted on Boxing Day and was told that the ETV had failed and that the hydrocephalus had returned,” he continued.

“The neurosurgeons chose to place a shunt device, which is a tube inserted into the brain and stomach that diverts fluid away from the brain and back into the bloodstream.

“I was discharged again after this operation, but my recuperation was longer and slower, and I never felt completely recovered.

“I was re-admitted to the Walton in February 2021 because my shunt device was only operating on one side of my brain, and it was decided that I needed two devices.

“That was six months ago, and I am happy to say that I am feeling much better and that my hydrocephalus is under control.”

Doug is now participating in a Nine Peak Challenge to raise money for the Walton Centre and his friend’s treatment.

“I can’t thank the staff enough for all of their help, especially in the last year with the pandemic,” Doug added.

“All of the nurses and doctors provided excellent care.

“I owe this hospital everything, from consultations, scans, prompt diagnosis, procedures, and the numerous check-ups, as things could have turned out quite differently. That’s why I’d like to try to return the favor.”

