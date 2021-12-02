The man who glued shut the COVID Vaccine Center, stopping hundreds of shots, has been sentenced to prison.

A man was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison for gluing shut the doors of a COVID vaccination station in the United Kingdom, preventing over 500 individuals from obtaining their booster shots.

According to Norfolk Constabulary, Hayden Brown, a 53-year-old man from Norfolk, appeared at Norwich Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

Brown also guilty to producing a public nuisance by preventing the administration of COVID-19 booster immunizations to 504 people who were at risk.

“Brown’s actions stopped over 500 people from receiving COVID-19 vaccinations,” stated Norfolk Constabulary Superintendent Nathan Clark. “A considerable percentage of these people are older, and this disruption will have caused great worry to those who chose to be vaccinated but were unable to attend as a result.” On the night of November 26, Brown put glue in the lock of the Amanalisj temporary vaccination center managed by Phamacyexprezz in Gorleston, preventing the door from being opened. On Monday, he was apprehended.

Covert cameras installed at the scene following two previous occurrences on November 12 and November 20 were used to identify him.

The first instance of a superglued lock, according to Amanalisj’s owner Waheedat Owodeyi, occurred on November 12 and caused mayhem at the center, which employs ten people. The incident prompted the center’s opening to be postponed while a locksmith was dispatched.

The second occurrence on November 20 created delays as well, according to Owodeyi, but the third incidence generated frustration among employees, volunteers, and those due to receive vaccinations and boosters.

“We just couldn’t get the door open,” Owodeyi explained. It was quite aggravating. He’d cemented the lock shut with superglue.

“It’s produced a lot of problems for everyone.”

According to The New York Times COVID data tracker, 69 percent of the U.K. population is completely vaccinated. Over three-quarters of the population in the United Kingdom has gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

According to the United Kingdom government, about 19 million COVID boosters have been distributed. Assuming one booster is given each individual, this means that over 28% of the 69 million people in the United Kingdom have gotten a booster vaccination.

The United Kingdom is currently. This is a condensed version of the information.