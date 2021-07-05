The man who died while climbing in Snowdonia was described as a “experienced climber.”

An ‘experienced climber’ died after collapsing during a climbing club expedition to Snowdonia.

As emergency personnel raced to the secluded spot in North Wales, fellow club members feverishly sought to save his life.

Just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, rescue teams were dispatched to Aran Benllyn, south of Llanuwchllyn in Gwynedd, according to Wales Online.

The walker who had fainted was part of a well-equipped and experienced mountaineering club party traversing the Aran Ridge, according to call handlers from Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team.

Other members of the group immediately began attempting resuscitation.

The rescue team’s spokesman said: “The assistance of Coastguard helicopter Rescue936 was requested because to the remote location and possible seriousness of the event, and despite being the first in the region, the helicopter was unable to reach the casualty site due to poor cloud cover.

“As members of the rescue squad arrived at the bottom of the slope, the winchman-paramedic was dropped below the cloud-base to reach the casualty on foot.”

After then, a stretcher and additional medical supplies were airlifted up to the scene.

“Despite immediate, prolonged, and high-quality CPR done by group members, as well as additional interventions once the paramedic arrived on scene, the guy remained unresponsive throughout and was confirmed deceased at the scene,” the spokesman stated.

The man and the other members of the hill party were flown away, and the situation was turned over to North Wales Police.

Following the man’s death, ECHO readers voiced their shock and sadness.

“I struggled with this as a 16-year-old rookie climber,” Carole Amer remarked. It was difficult to go with the school. Condolences to his family and a fond farewell to the young man.”

“A defibrillator is not heavy and does not take up a lot of space,” Clintrockfist added. They are life savers; one of them saved my life. My heartfelt condolences to the lads’ families and friends.”

“It’s quite terrible when this happens,” Truebrit said. “As an older mountaineer, it might happen to me as well, especially while out with the younger men and trying to keep up.”

Andrea Shore expressed herself as follows: “My condolences to his family, friends, and all those who were affected. The summary comes to a close.