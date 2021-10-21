The man who ate his phone waited six months before seeking medical help.

Doctors treating a guy in Egypt were taken aback when they discovered a cellphone within his stomach.

The man, who had been complaining of acute abdominal pain, is said to have eaten the phone six months earlier. According to WION News, the incident came to light after the patient, whose identity has been withheld, went to Aswan University Hospital with acute stomach pain and an inability to eat.

Doctors recommended testing and an X-ray, which revealed that he had a cellphone lodged in his stomach. His stomach and intestines were inflamed as a result of the object. He couldn’t eat since his phone was blocking his digestive passage.

The man admitted to eating the device when questioned by the surprised hospital staff. He admitted to the physicians that he had taken it six months before and had been too embarrassed to inform anyone. He decided to wait since he believed the thing would emerge naturally from his body.

His condition, however, began to deteriorate, and he became unable to eat. It was unknown why he swallowed the object or if he was suffering from any mental health problems.

The man was subsequently transported to the operating room, where physicians recovered the phone after a two-hour procedure.

“This was the first time something like this had happened. It was strange since the individual refused to say why he swallowed the phone “Gulf News quoted Dr. Mohammed Al Dahshouri, Dean of Aswan University’s Faculty of Medicine.

Doctors claimed the patient’s condition had stabilized and that he was receiving the care he required. The sufferer was also told how the equipment had put his life in jeopardy because the battery contained dangerous chemicals.

In Kosovo, a partially recognized state in southeastern Europe, a man swallowed a whole Nokia 3310 handset in a similar event. Fortunately for the individual, his doctors were able to remove the device from his stomach during an operation. For four days, the 33-year-old man had a tiny phone lodged in his gut. “We divided the split phone into three halves using endoscopic roadways to avoid cutting the stomach. There are no issues, “He was treated by a doctor, who said