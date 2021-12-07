The man killed in the bridge collapse was a father of two and a “genuine gentleman.”

Friends of a father of two who died after falling from a bridge have described him as a “genuine gentleman.”

At around 10.25 a.m. on Monday, Merseyside Police were called to a footbridge near St Helens after reports of a man falling.

According to a police spokeswoman, a man died at the site, and his family has been notified.

On social media, a number of tributes have been offered to Liverpool FC fan Lee Leyland, 40, from St Helens.

A buddy of mine wrote: “I can’t believe what I’m witnessing; I’m in disbelief; RIP Lee Leyland, mate; we were just talking about your new kid a few days ago.

“You’ll never walk alone, friend, and I’m really sorry because you were the nicest man I ever met.

“I’ll never forget the day you took me to the Hillsborough memorial at Anfield, lad,” says the narrator.

One of them said: “It was heartbreaking to learn of Lee Leyland’s death. He was a great gentleman who had time for everyone and always smiled. At this difficult time, our thoughts are with your adorable little family. God bless you at night.” Another user commented: “I honestly cannot believe what I’m reading or what has occurred. We send our condolences to Lee Leyland’s friends and family. RIP mate, you left us way too soon.” According to one tribute, “I’m still in disbelief and can’t wrap my brain around it. Lee Leyland, may you rest in peace. Another talented young man who left us way too soon.” “RIP Lee Leyland can’t believe another person has gained their wings,” said another. Mr Leyland’s death had been reported to Sefton Coroners, who acknowledged that they had been alerted.

At roughly 1.44 p.m. yesterday, the portion of road reopened, and forensic officers were observed working on the bridge and the road.

Yesterday, police issued the following statement: “Today, Monday, December 6, we can confirm that emergency services are present on the East Lancashire Road.

“Officers were dispatched to Abbey Road at 10.25 a.m. when it was reported that a man had fallen from a bridge.

“Sadly, the man died on the spot.

“His relatives have been notified.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is still underway, although his death is not thought to be suspicious.

“Road closures are still in effect, and motorists should expect delays.”

