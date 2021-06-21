The man killed by an HGV was described as a “genuine Liverpool character and gentleman.”

After a man was killed by an HGV lorry in Liverpool city centre, tributes have been offered to a “great gentleman” and “true Liverpool character.”

At around 2pm on Sunday, June 20, Merseyside Police and the fire service were alerted to reports of a man being hit by an HGV lorry on Renshaw Street.

As paramedics arrived, police rapidly closed off the surrounding roads, with witnesses reporting seeing the bottom of the lorry screened off from public view.

A man died at the scene of the accident, according to police.

Merseyside Police has stated that the guy has not been formally identified and that efforts are being made to locate next of kin.

According to a police spokesperson, “Following a fatal collision in Liverpool city centre yesterday afternoon, we can confirm that an investigation is ongoing (Sunday, June 20).

“Officers were dispatched to Renshaw Street, between Brownlow Hill and Newington Street, just before 2.10pm, to investigate reports of an accident between an HGV and a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a guy, was tragically pronounced dead at the spot.

“Investigations are still underway to formally identify him and notify his family.

“The HGV driver, a 31-year-old guy, pulled over to the side of the road and is working with the investigation.”

Many readers of the ECHO have sent their sympathies to the man.

“Oh my gosh R.I.P.,” Sheila Teasdale said. I’m hoping his family will be found soon. Condolences to family and friends.”

Kelly Galt said: “Hope his family are found soon and also the driver is ok tragic.”

Jacqui McLelland said: “Praying that this poor man’s family can be found so he can be laid to rest.”

Paul Bailey said: “Good night Iggy a proper gentleman and a good blue you will be missed by all lad.”

Replying to Paul Bailey, Mick Cattrell said he was a “proper Liverpool character”.

James Simpson said: “Such a tragic accident. RIP to the man that lost his life and I hope the driver can get over the ordeal without shame or guilt on his part.”

An appeal has been made for anyone who knew the man to come forward so that they can identify him and notify his next of. Summary ends.