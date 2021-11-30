The Man in Witness Protection Had a Severed Foot Found in the Lagoon.

Justino Cordovilla, a convicted drug trafficker who went missing after turning witness against his former companions, has been recognized by a group of children who discovered his severed foot in 2019.

Cordovilla had been reported missing two months before the foot was discovered, according to the Madrid Civil Guard Command. At the time, he was under witness protection.

Cordovilla was captured with 6 kilos of cocaine in Costa Rica in 2009 and sentenced to ten years in jail.

He began cooperating with investigators after six months in prison and was able to assist in the conviction of numerous members of the gang he was a part of.

Under a witness protection scheme, he was extradited to Spain. Cordovilla was reported to be living in Collado Villalba, a medium-sized town north-west of Madrid, as of 2019.

Authorities suspect Cordovilla was the victim of a vengeance killing for his betrayal of the group, but they are still looking into other possibilities for the discovery of his foot.

The severed foot was discovered in the Laguna del Campillo, near the Jarama River, in the municipality of Rivas.

Authorities initially suspected the foot belonged to a guy who had been hurt during a violent storm that rocked the Arganda del Rey area just days before it was discovered.

Despite the structural damage, no injuries were reported as a result of the storm, and this notion was dismissed.

The Civil Guard then took the foot to the Forensic Anatomical Institute for examination in the hopes of determining who it belonged to. They were able to determine that it belonged to a middle-aged Caucasian male who had recently died.

The severed foot was subsequently linked to Cordovilla’s unsolved disappearance.

The Collado Villalba country club hosted an expedition to a bullfight in Las Ventas on June 9, 2019.

When the group dispersed, it was realized that Cordovilla was no longer on board. His friends and family sought for him in Madrid but were unable to locate him.

Cordovilla’s sister recently submitted a DNA sample to the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Science for analysis. The fact that the foot belonged to Cordovilla was proven.

