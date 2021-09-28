The man discovered dead in an alleyway was a “loyal and loving” son who had been “cut down in his prime.”

James Richards’ bereaved relatives said his death had “ripped a gaping hole” in their family.

They paid tribute to the 33-year-old, whose body was discovered last week, by calling him “kind and generous.”

His death has prompted Merseyside Police to open a murder inquiry.

After a guy was discovered dead in an alleyway, a fourth suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder.

On September 22, Mr Richards’ body was discovered in a secret corridor between Woodbine Street and Harebell Street in Kirkdale.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, initiating a murder investigation that has resulted in four people being questioned.

Mr Richards’ family released a statement today in which they paid an emotional homage to him.

“A great hole has been torn in our family,” they stated. One of our most prized members has been slain in his prime.

“James, you are brave, devoted, loving, and generous.

“He brightened our lives for 33 years and occasionally had our hearts in our mouths; his death has crushed us all.

“Rest softly, our lovely, brave boy.”

The heartwarming remark came after a gathering of floral and balloon tributes on Woodbine Street last week as friends and loved ones paid their respects to Mr Richards, who was from the L11 area of Liverpool, according to Merseyside Police.

On Monday, a 38-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of his murder, according to the force.

On Tuesday afternoon, he was still being held in jail.

Three additional people have been questioned on suspicion of murder: a 22-year-old man from Kirkdale and a man and a woman, both 32, from Liverpool.

She was also detained on suspicion of helping a criminal.

All three have now been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

Since Mr Richards’ body was discovered, police have maintained a presence in the Kirkdale area.

Reading Street, Reading Close, and Elston Close, all of which remain blocked off, appear to have been the focus of the investigation in recent days.

Mr Richards was slain in a targeted attack, according to detectives, but they stated last week that they were keeping an open mind regarding the circumstances of his death.

He could have been hurt on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, according to one theory. “The summary has come to an end.”