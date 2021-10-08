The Man Charged With Murdering His Fiancée Admits To Sleeping Next To Her Body And Driving It To Walmart.

A Florida man accused of killing his fiancée has admitted to sleeping next to her body before ditching it in a Walmart parking lot in a pickup truck.

Officers were dispatched to a Walmart store in Sebastian on Tuesday after a woman appeared to be dying in the passenger seat of a parked pickup truck, according to Sebastian Police Chief Daniel Acosta in a video statement posted on the department’s Facebook page.

When the cops came, the suspect, Michael John Despres, 56, was already on the scene. Before the authorities discovered the death of 67-year-old Jeanine Bishop, he gave them “cryptic stories” about her whereabouts in the parking lot.

“When questioned by Sebastian investigators, he confessed to killing Ms. Bishop in their shared home and then moving her body to the Walmart parking lot, where he fabricated the crime,” Acosta said.

According to the New York Post, Despres told detectives he was enraged with Bishop and had been planning to kill her for days. On Monday, he got a rope weapon and moved up behind Bishop, who was sitting in a kitchen chair. After that, he strangled her.

Bishop’s body was then relocated to their bed, and the suspect slept next to it that night. Despres changed Bishop’s clothes the next morning and placed her body in her Chevy Silverado. According to WPEC, he then drove the body to the Walmart parking lot and abandoned the truck.

Despres returned to his Sebastian house on his bicycle, which he kept in the back of his pickup truck. He then got into his car and proceeded to the Dollar Tree. He walked back to Walmart from there. Once inside, he informed a store manager that his fiancée was having an emergency in the parking lot.

Bishop’s neck was determined to have evidence of strangling, as well as visible red patches around her eyes, according to investigators.

Bishop was allegedly in an abusive relationship with Despres, according to friends and neighbors who spoke to Sebastian Daily.

“Janine was frequently seen riding her bike throughout the neighborhood. She was a beautiful lady who also volunteered to help others. It’s heartbreaking; she didn’t deserve it “According to the outlet, a neighbor told them.

Despres was arrested and is being held without bail at the Indian River County Jail. The event is being investigated by the police.