The man behind FSG’s £530 million investment expresses his confidence in placing the “greatest players on the pitch.”

Gerry Cardinale, the owner of the RedBirds, is a European football fanatic.

The American billionaire banker, whose RedBird business sealed a £530 million investment deal with Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group earlier this year, reportedly said he’d like to own the Reds in the future.

Cardinale already owns Toulouse in Ligue 2 through RedBird FC, a subsidiary of RedBird Capital.

Meanwhile, RedBird’s investment differs from that proposed by Cardinale, a special purpose acquisition business, and baseball’s “Moneyball” mastermind Billy Beane was in discussions with FSG in late 2020. Those talks, which included putting FSG on the public market, fell through after their RedBall Acquisitions Corp firm was unable to secure the remaining financing required to proceed, and the SPAC instead chose to focus their efforts elsewhere.

Cardinale stayed at RedBird’s table, and FSG gave RedBird 10% of the whole company, which also includes the Boston Red Sox, NASCAR club Roush Fenway Racing, and the US regional cable sports channel NESN.

It remains to be seen how RedBird’s influence will play out on the teams now owned by FSG, as well as whether the money will be spent on infrastructure or fortifying the playing rosters.

Cardinale, on the other hand, is a European football fan who understands the responsibility of ownership to have a winning club on the field.

Cardinale said on the Are You Not Entertained Podcast last summer: “It’s all about the money in today’s environment. But there are times when you have to stop yourself and say, “Hey, it can’t all be about the money.”

“It would be a tragedy if it was all about the money when you were on your deathbed, looking back on your life.

“As I spend more time in Europe and bring our style of investment to the European sports landscape, one thing I’ve observed is the divergence.

“You must appreciate the fan whether you are in America or Europe. Respect for the community and civic responsibility that team owners have to the communities in which they play is required.

“In Europe, this sense of community is really visible.

"The fans truly own the team."