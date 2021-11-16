The man accused of murdering his mother and stabbing his stepfather refers to the judge as “fake.”

In Canada, a 39-year-old man was arrested after stabbing his mother and stepfather many times at their house.

In the death of his mother, Linda Frederick, 64, Conor Donnelly has been charged with second-degree murder. For the accused stabbing of his stepfather, Michel Sabourin, he has now been charged with attempted murder.

On Sunday, about 9:30 p.m., authorities received a call about a stabbing at a home in Barrhaven, Ottawa. According to the CBC, first responders discovered two victims, Michel Sabourin, 66, and his wife, Linda Fredrick, 64, suffering from several stab wounds.

Sabourin, who had dialed 911 after being stabbed, had made his way to a neighbor’s front porch, where he was discovered by police. Frederick’s body was discovered inside the couple’s home by officers and paramedics. Before Donnelly shut himself inside, the emergency crew was able to remove the body from the house.

Donnelly, who did not live at the house, was armed with a knife, according to the police. He allegedly threatened the cops’ safety.

Armed tactical officers and crisis negotiators were dispatched to the location. During the police operation, residents were evacuated from nearby residences. Police entered the home’s garage about 2 a.m. after an extended standoff and captured the man.

Sabourin was transported to the hospital with many stab wounds and is in critical condition, according to reports.

Donnelly appeared in court via video call on Monday afternoon for a brief appearance. Donnelly threatened to “annihilate” everyone who spoke to him and dubbed the judge a “fake judge” during his appearance. According to the CBC, the judge asked the court to silence Donnelly because he was “abusive.”

One of the neighboring neighbors told CTV News that authorities ordered them to evacuate their home around 10 p.m. and instructed them not to come back until Monday.

When asked about the victims, neighbors described them as inseparable and remembered them as pleasant and well-liked.

The neighbor told the newspaper, “We’re going to miss Linda a lot.” “In the summer, they’d sit in front and wave, the two of them, everything they did was together, they’d go shopping together, they’d sit in front together.” On Nov. 17, Donnelly is set to appear in court.