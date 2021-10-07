The man accused of murdering his brother believed he ‘knew something’ about the COVID vaccine’s ‘poison.’

Jeffrey Allen Burnham allegedly tried to confront his brother about his employment distributing the COVID-19 vaccination to people, fearing it was deadly.

Burnham, who is accused of killing three people, was apprehended in West Virginia after a manhunt and extradited to Maryland on Tuesday. Officers received a phone from Burnham’s mother, Evelyn, who expressed concern over her son’s claim that the FBI was going for the two of them while investigating three killings.

According to court documents, “Jeffrey claimed to Evelyn that he intended to face [his brother]Brian because of his career and his administration of COVID vaccines.” “Jeffrey told Evelyn he wanted to confront Brian about the government poisoning people with COVID vaccines and that ‘Brian knows something!'” Brian Robinette and his wife, Kelly Robinette, were discovered in a residence in Ellicott City, Maryland, by law enforcement personnel. Brian’s body was discovered in the foyer on the main floor, while Kelly was discovered upstairs in her bedroom. Both looked like they’d been shot several times.

The Maryland State Police Department received a tip that the suspect came to his residence shortly before 5 p.m. on September 30, the day the couple was murdered, while seeking for Jeffrey. The informant claimed he arrived in a red Corvette, the same vehicle Brian was driving when police discovered it missing from his residence. Jeffrey allegedly asked for gas and stated that he would “see him on TV.” ” Burnham also told the informant that his brother was ‘killing people with the COVID shot,’ according to the tipster “According to court filings,

Friends of the Robinettes have put up a GoFundMe campaign to help provide resources for the couple’s two children “as they transition into early adulthood.” The money will be used to help with the expenses that come with losing their parents unexpectedly. It had raised more than $80,000 as of Wednesday evening.

Jeffrey is suspected of killing Rebecca Reynolds, an 83-year-old woman, in addition to his brother and sister-in-law. According to WJZ, she was discovered dead a day earlier, on September 29, at a Cumberland, Maryland, residence. In her death, he was charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities discovered an empty box of 40-caliber ammunition and a Smith & Wesson pistol when searching Jeffrey’s Cumberland house. This is a condensed version of the information.