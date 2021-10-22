The man accused of assassinating MP Sir David Amess will appear in court at the Old Bailey.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, will make his first appearance in a criminal court dock today (Friday), accused of fatally stabbing Conservative MP for Southend West at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

It comes following a 13-minute hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, during which he was remanded in custody.

Between May 1 until September this year, Ali was not asked to make a plea to allegations of murdering Sir David, 69, and preparing terrorist activities.

The defendant stood just to affirm his name, residence, and date of birth, dressed in a grey prison tracksuit with black rimmed spectacles.

At 1.10 p.m., the experienced MP was pronounced dead at the scene, with a preliminary post-mortem analysis indicating multiple stab wounds to the chest as the cause of death.

Prosecutors said Ali took the train from his residence in Kentish Town, north London, to Belfairs Methodist Church last Thursday.

He was apparently observed using his phone during the meeting before stepping up, pulling a huge knife from his pocket, and slashing Sir David in the stomach.

Because of its “religious and ideological” reasons, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) claims the murder had a terrorist connection.

Ali was said to be a member of the so-called Islamic State, a terrorist organization that has been designated as a state sponsor of terrorism, and had targeted Sir David because of the MP’s support for air operations in Syria.

The case is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m.