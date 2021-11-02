The Malones of Gogglebox delight fans with a ‘beautiful’ first shot of their new baby.

Gogglebox followers were overjoyed when the Malones revealed a family portrait with their new grandson.

Lee and Sarah Malone revealed their baby joy earlier this week, and Julie and Tom Senior turned to social media to congratulate them.

Lee, the family’s eldest son, has yet to make an appearance on the Malones’ famous sofa, where they discuss the week’s best television.

The reality TV stars have now moved to Instagram to share a photo of their first meeting, in which they welcomed Grayson into the family.

The post was captioned as follows: “Graeme Cade Malone, Grayson Cade Malone, Grayson Cade Malone, It’s such a pleasure to welcome you. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx” Instagram When the Malones were absent from last week’s episode of the famous Channel 4 show, viewers were dismayed.

Fans have crowded the comments section to praise their latest social media announcement, despite the fact that their absence has yet to be explained.

Vanessa stated, ” “I really like the name. I, too, have a Grayson.” “Aww, he’s so adorable,” Maria added. “Congratulations to you all,” Karen wrote. Sandra made the following comment: “Best wishes to the entire family. He is stunning.”