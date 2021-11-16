The Malones from Gogglebox are unrecognizable in this ‘blast from the past’ shot.

Vanessa Malone has shared a “blast from the past” update with her fans, and the Googlebox family has changed drastically.

On Instagram, a member of the well-known family shared a throwback photo.

Since joining the show in season 4, the Malones have been amusing audiences with their funny opinions on the week’s greatest TV.

Vanessa, however, didn’t make her first appearance on the legendary sofa with her mother Julie, father Tom Sr, and brother Shaun until earlier this year.

They didn’t get the chance to appear on television together after Tom Jr announced his departure from the show.

Vanessa, on the other hand, has posted a childhood snapshot of her family with her tens of thousands of fans.

She wrote in the caption: “Look at those babyfaces”Today’s Facebook memories brought up an absolute blast from the past…”

Lee, Tom and Julie’s other kid, has yet to make an appearance on the show.

Lee’s entire family flocked to social media earlier this month to congratulate him on his new baby joy after he announced his pregnancy.

Vanessa also took to Instagram to express her joy after meeting Grayson for the first time last week.

She stated, ” “Grayson Cade Malone, my adorable little nephew, was introduced to me for the first time today. Little man, welcome to the family.

“My heartfelt congratulations to my brother @lee malone and his lovely wife @sarah.malone11; I adore you both.

I’m looking forward to introducing him to my three little munchkins, who are ecstatic to meet him!!!”