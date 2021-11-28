The malignancy was incurable in a bloated woman who ‘looked six months pregnant.’

For years, a woman suffered from severe bloating that made her appear “six months pregnant” before understanding she had an incurable condition that affects women over 50.

Ruth Betteridge, 34, was constantly sick and bloated, with a tight, hurting stomach and leg numbness caused by an ovarian cyst pressing against a nerve.

However, the 29-year-old believed bloating was common and that she “could simply have to live with it.”

A Huyton coffee shop employee was cited in the Washington Newsday as saying: “My stomach resembled that of a six-month pregnant lady, and I was bloated.

“That was the final straw in convincing me to see a doctor.

“‘Oh, maybe it’s the fizzy drinks,’ I reasoned,’maybe that’s what’s making me like this.’

“I stopped eating bread and other carbs, but no matter what I ate, I was always bloated. It didn’t work out.

“After that, I could barely eat three bites of a meal before I was entirely satisfied.”

Ruth was so fatigued that she had to take a break from one of her two jobs.

She tried to cure what she thought was a gastrointestinal problem by changing her diet for months, but the symptoms remained.

A Google search, however, indicated that she may have ovarian cysts.

Ruth went to the doctor, who ordered an ultrasound and blood tests, which indicated a cyst on her left ovary, prompting a referral to the gynecological team.

Although the vast majority of ovarian cysts are benign, a small percentage of them are cancerous and must be removed.

When Ruth realized the implications of her discovery, she was “extremely afraid.”

She stated, according to The Washington Newsday, ” “At the time, I was 29 years old. I’d never had a serious medical issue before.

“I recall going to Alder Hey a few of times as a kid. My injury was a broken wrist, but that was the extent of it.

“It was obviously the first time something bad had happened, so it was terrifying.”

Ruth had surgery in January 2016, and after three years of appointments, she was discharged.

Ruth went out to dinner with her parents the day she was discharged, toasting the end of that chapter of her life with a bottle of prosecco. “We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”