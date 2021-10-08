The malaria vaccine will save the lives of tens of thousands of youngsters each year.

Malaria vaccines will be given to children across most of Africa as efforts to eradicate the deadly disease intensify.

The RTS,S malaria vaccine, created by British pharmaceutical firm GSK, has been recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for children in Sub-Saharan Africa and other locations with moderate to high levels of malaria transmission.

Malaria kills around 260,000 African children each year.

The decision, according to the World Health Organization, “alters the path of public health history.”

The vaccine has previously been given to over 800,000 children in Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi as part of a pilot program.

According to the WHO, the vaccine has a good safety profile and is easy to administer.

According to the report, the vaccine might save tens of thousands of lives each year.

“This is a historic moment,” stated WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a scientific, child-health, and malaria-control breakthrough.

“Adding this vaccination to existing malaria prevention strategies could save tens of thousands of child lives every year.”

“We have long waited for an efficient malaria vaccine, and today for the first time ever, we have such a vaccine recommended for broad use,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s regional director for Africa. Today’s suggestion provides a ray of light for Africa, which bears the brunt of the disease’s burden, and we anticipate that many more African children will be protected against malaria and grow up to be healthy adults.” The vaccine, which has been under development for three decades, is expected to save “millions” of lives.

Children aged five months and up must receive four doses of the vaccine.

According to the WHO, the vaccine reduces the risk of lethal acute malaria by 30%.

The vaccine alliance Gavi stated that the pilots demonstrated that the vaccine can be successfully integrated into current immunisation programs.

“With malaria still being a major cause of death, especially among children in Africa, this decision has the potential,” said Professor Sir Brian Greenwood of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who has played a pivotal role in malaria vaccination trials and research since the jab’s inception.”

