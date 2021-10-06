The majority of voters in the United States believe that social distancing should continue even if it harms the economy, according to a poll.

According to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll, 81 percent of people feel social distancing policies should be maintained, even if they harm the economy. Only 10% of respondents feel the restrictions should be eased in order to stimulate economic growth, even if it means the virus spreads, while 9% have no opinion on the matter.

According to the poll, 89 percent of Democrats and 72 percent of Republicans agree that social segregation measures should be maintained.

President Trump has stated that reopening the economy will be the most difficult choice he has ever made. State governors quickly blasted him for claiming that he had “complete authority” to modify shutdown orders. Trump also stated that he is close to developing a strategy to reopen the economy and that he will seek advice from industry leaders.

About reopening the country, Trump stated Tuesday, “It’s going to be very near, maybe even before the date of May 1st… for some states.” “In fact, there are more than 20 [states]that are in excellent form. And we believe we’ll be able to open them very rapidly, with others following.”

The majority of states in the United States have closed non-essential businesses and asked residents to stay at home. In the midst of the pandemic, the federal government passed a $2.2 trillion financial package to aid employees and damaged companies, resulting in an economic crisis.

New York City, which has been at the hub of the outbreak, recommended on Wednesday that all residents of the state should wear masks or protective clothing when out in public. Even if many businesses reopen in the next months, some social distancing policies are likely to stay in place.

The United States currently has more cases than any other country. There are 613,187 coronavirus cases and 26,950 deaths as of 2 p.m. ET.