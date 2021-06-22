The majority of the allegations regarding the removal of demonstrators from a DC park have been dismissed by a judge.

A majority of the lawsuits made by activists accusing the Trump administration of breaching the civil rights of demonstrators who were forcibly removed from a Washington park before then-president Donald Trump proceeded to a church for a photo opportunity were denied by a US judge.

The assertions in the suit, which claimed Mr Trump and then-Attorney General William Barr conspired to violate protestors’ rights last June, were hypothetical, according to US District Judge Dabney Friedrich, who said it was early for the court to decide whether police actions were legal.

Mr Friedrich found insufficient evidence to indicate any agreement or plan to violate the demonstrators’ rights against Mr Barr and other government authorities, including the acting US Park Police chief, Gregory Monahan. The judge also stated that they were immune from civil litigation under the statute.

The lawsuits against the Metropolitan Police Department and the Arlington Police Department — whose officers were involved in emptying the park — were allowed to advance in a 51-page judgment.

The complaint arose from one of the most high-profile episodes of Trump’s presidency, when federal and local law enforcement officers used smoke bombs and pepper balls to clear a group of mostly peaceful demonstrators from Lafayette Square outside the White House.

As the throng was pushed back, officers were seen shoving demonstrators and journalists.

After days of unrest in Washington following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Mr Barr met with other law enforcement officials earlier that day to evaluate a plan to enhance the security perimeter around the White House to safeguard federal personnel.

After the mob was dispersed, Mr Trump headed to St John’s Church, a historic edifice where every president has prayed, accompanied by an entourage of his most senior advisors, including Mr Barr, as well as Secret Service personnel and reporters, which had been damaged the day before in a protest fire.