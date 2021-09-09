The majority of the 39 Guantanamo Bay detainees have never been charged with a crime.

The majority of the 39 detainees at the Cuban detention center of Guantanamo Bay have never been charged with a crime, and the White House has already taken steps to free one and place five others on the list of those eligible for release.

There has been some debate about what to do with the remaining captives, including a dozen or so who the US government refuses to free.

One of these detainees is Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, a former senior al-Qaida operative who is widely regarded as the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks. He and four co-defendants are facing a military commission trial that has been in the works for over nine years. This Thursday, Mohammad and his co-defendants appeared in court for the 42nd time for preliminary hearings.

Other detainees, including the oldest prisoner at Guantanamo, a 74-year-old Pakistani man with heart problems and other ailments, are dealing with serious medical and mental health issues. In May, he was given permission to leave the prison, but he has remained there ever since.

“People are getting older, sicker, and more desperate,” Pardiss Kebriaei, an attorney for a prisoner who was recently cleared but is still being kept, said.

Following the invasion of Afghanistan in response to the September 11 attacks, the United States needed a place to house the hundreds of prisoners captured by American forces from dozens of countries, many of whom were handed over in exchange for bounties, regardless of whether they had ties to al-Qaida or the Taliban.

At the small Navy outpost on the craggy southeastern coast of Cuba, then-President George W. Bush declared them the “worst of the worst,” asserting that the men may be held overseas without prosecution as unlawful enemy combatants, not entitled to the full rights of prisoners of war.

The first detainees, dressed in orange jumpsuits and kneeling in outside cages beneath the tropical sun, were photographed by the Pentagon. According to Karen Greenberg, director of Fordham Law’s Center for National Security, it was intended to send a strong statement to the world that “we are doing what we need to do.”

