The majority of Russians are returning to work, with only five regions extending the period of unemployment.

The majority of Russian workers returned to work on Monday after a nine-day strike called by officials, but Tomsk, Chelyabinsk, Novgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk chose to extend their strike, according to the Associated Press.

In another week, residents in those five locations will be able to return to work.

The country’s coronavirus task group reported 39,400 infections and 1,190 deaths on Monday, indicating that COVID-19 cases and deaths are still widespread. In Europe, Russia has the highest number of COVID deaths.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said it was “too early to draw any conclusions” about whether the virus had been significantly contained over the non-working day.

He stated, “It will be evident in about a week.”

According to the Associated Press, just about 40% of Russia’s almost 146 million people are properly vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, the task force has documented more than 8.8 million illnesses and over 248,000 deaths.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Monday’s figures are only marginally lower than Saturday’s record 41,335 new cases and Thursday’s record 1,195 deaths.

Since late October, the task force has reported over 40,000 new cases and over 1,100 new deaths every day.

Many Russians were advised to stay off work between October 30 and November 7 by Russian President Vladimir Putin last month. He gave regional administrations the authority to increase the number of non-working days if they deemed it essential, but only five Russian regions have done so.

Others have limited access to public areas including restaurants, theaters, and cinemas to people who have been fully vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months, or tested negative in the last 72 hours.

The rise in infections and deaths in Russia this autumn coincides with slack public attitudes regarding safeguards and the government’s reluctance to tighten limits.

Russia approved a COVID-19 vaccine produced in-house months ahead of the rest of the world.

However, figures from Russia’s official office Rosstat that tally coronavirus-related deaths suggest substantially greater fatality rates: 462,000 persons with COVID-19 died between April 2020 and September this year, according to Rosstat.

The task force, according to Russian officials, exclusively considers deaths in which COVID-19 was the primary cause and uses data from medical facilities. Rosstat derives its figures from a broader set of criteria for counting virus-related mortality. This is a condensed version of the information.