The majority of Republicans blame left-wing activists for the anti-Trump Capitol attack on January 6.

The majority of Americans blame the violence on Trump, conservative media platforms, and white nationalists, according to a new poll released Wednesday by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI). However, 61 percent of Republicans blame leftist or left-wing activists for the 6 attack on the US Capitol, which is the only group that a majority of GOP voters believe is to blame for the violence.

Following the attack, some Republican legislators and conservative activists disseminated conspiracy theories that leftist groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter were responsible, but no proof has emerged to back up those accusations.

Hundreds of rioters have been detained and charged as part of the Justice Department’s extensive investigation into the assault, and many of them have explicitly blamed Trump for their behavior. Some have tried to use this as a legal defense, claiming they were following the president’s orders.

Trump addressed at a rally ahead of the attack, urging his followers to “march” to the Capitol and “fight like hell.” Hundreds of people went on to do just that, ostensibly to prevent President Joe Biden’s election victory from being officially certified. When the attack happened, the Senate and House of Representatives were in the middle of the certification procedure.

According to the PRRI research, Republicans’ views on who should be blamed differed based on how much media they consume. Only 53% of GOP supporters who have the greatest faith in broadcast news blame left-wing or liberal activists. However, 69 percent of Republicans who said they trust Fox News the most blamed left-wing or liberal activists, while 76 percent blamed far-right news outlets.

The PRRI poll was taken from August 9 to August 30 and has a margin of error of 1.86 percentage points.

The survey results were released just days before right-wing groups planned a protest at the US Capitol in favor of the hundreds of people who invaded the chamber in January. The event was organized by Look Ahead America.