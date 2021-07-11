The majority of people are now opposed to wearing masks and other rules that will expire in a week.

According to a new study, most people want to keep wearing masks in specific places, such as public transportation, after Independence Day on July 19.

Many individuals are worried about the Covid rules being lifted in a week, according to a survey for The Observer, and will continue to obey them regardless of the end of lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that restrictions prohibiting the wearing of masks, limiting the number of people allowed in pubs, and reopening nightclubs will be repealed on July 19.

On Monday, July 12, the government will confirm the adjustment.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham told the Observer that he will continue to encourage people to wear masks.

“Many people who are infected with the illness must take public transportation and do their grocery shopping in person,” he said.

“Face coverings should have remained necessary in these settings,” he continued. I will strongly encourage Greater Manchester residents to continue to wear masks on public transportation out of consideration for others.”

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, is also working with operators and unions to keep masks necessary in the capital.

According to a poll conducted by the Observer, 73 percent of individuals feel masks should be worn on public transportation after July 19.

Freedom Day should be postponed entirely, according to half of those polled.

Face coverings will continue to be required on public transportation in Wales, with the possibility of requiring them to be worn in stores being studied as well.

The strategy contrasts with England’s exit strategy, in which Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that the legal requirement to wear face coverings will be lifted after the country reaches Step 4 on July 19.

On Monday, a final decision on England’s road out of constraints is expected.

When coronavirus limitations are removed in Wales, however, masks must still be worn in taxis, trains, and buses, as well as in health and social care settings, according to the Welsh Government.

It goes on to say that “active additional consideration” is being given to whether they may be required by law in other areas, such as retail.

“We will need everyone’s help,” said First Minister Mark Drakeford. The summary comes to a close.