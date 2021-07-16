The majority of parents believe that using teacher assessments for grades is unethical.

According to the Mumsnet poll, more than two-fifths of people (41%) would give Education Secretary Gavin Williamson a U, while a fifth (20%) would give him an E to G for his recent performance.

After a year of turmoil due to the epidemic, schools throughout England are preparing to break up for the summer holidays.

More than half (54%) of parents believe that assigning teacher-assessed results, which will be used this summer, is not a fair method for kids taking GCSEs and A-levels this year.

According to the study, which was conducted in June and July of this year among over 1,100 parents with school-aged children, a quarter of parents believe there may have been a better approach to make the system more equitable.

After this summer’s exams were canceled for the second year in a row, teachers in England have finalized their choices on their students’ GCSE and A-level marks.

When deciding grades, schools and colleges have used a variety of sources, including mock exams, coursework, and in-class assessments using exam board questions.

Following months of disruption to learning due to the epidemic, pupils will get their grades next month.

According to the survey, nearly three-quarters of parents (73%) thought the grading method in summer 2020 – in which grades were assigned using an algorithm before the government reversed course – was unjust.

Only 7% of parents were satisfied with the way the government handled GCSE, A-level, and other qualification assessments last summer.

It follows the saga of GCSE and A-level students’ grading in 2020, when end-of-year exams were canceled due to the pandemic.

Thousands of A-level students’ marks were reduced from school estimations using a contentious algorithm until Ofqual announced a U-turn, allowing them to use instructors’ forecasts.

When asked to assess Mr Williamson’s performance, only 1% of parents gave him an A or above.

Meanwhile, more than two-thirds (68%) think that teachers should be paid more next year, and three-quarters (76%) say they are satisfied with the way their children's schools are run.