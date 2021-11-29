The majority of Omicron cases in South Africa have mild symptoms, and the COVID shot seemed to help, according to the doctor.

As concerns about the COVID-10 Omicron variant rise, one doctor in South Africa told the Associated Press that the strain has been seen predominantly in persons in their 20s and 30s in a weak form.

Dr. Unben Pillay, a general practitioner in Gauteng, South Africa, conducted an online press conference to describe the mutation. Many individuals impacted by the strain are being treated at home, he told reporters.

“For the past 10 days, we’ve witnessed a substantial spike in instances,” Pillay added. “So far, they’ve all been extremely mild cases with flu-like symptoms such as dry coughs, fever, night sweats, and a lot of bodily pains,” says the doctor. He also mentioned that individuals who had been immunized against the first infection had milder cases. However, Pillay cautioned that when additional information about the strain becomes available, the findings may alter. This includes the consequences on elderly adults, who may experience more severe symptoms than those in their 20s and 30s. In South Africa, such demographic accounts for the vast majority of current cases.

“People who have been vaccinated fare substantially better. We haven’t noticed a significant spike in hospitalizations yet, but it’s still early in the game “he stated “Hospitalizations generally follow a spike in confirmed cases by several days.” According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, scientists expect that Omicron will be more transmissible than prior variations such as Delta, and that it will mostly impact unvaccinated populations.

“Of recent hospitalizations, 87 percent were unvaccinated, and 13 percent were vaccinated,” said Waasila Jassat, an Institute public health specialist.

South Africa has a population of 60 million people, with 16.5 million of them having had all of their vaccinations. To combat the spread of Omicron, the country is pushing people who have not been vaccinated to do so.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Learning more about the Omicron version is crucial as countries around the world tried to keep the new variety at bay with travel bans and other restrictions on Monday, despite the fact that it’s still unclear what the variant implies for the COVID-19 pandemic.

While new instances of the variation found days ago by experts in southern Africa appeared as far away as Hong Kong, Japan stated it would prohibit entrance for all international visitors. This is a condensed version of the information.