The majority of Mormons oppose the church’s push for masks and the COVID vaccine.

Although church leadership continues to warn members about the dangers of the Delta variant and its spread, members of the Mormon church are still divided on the COVID vaccine and wearing masks.

Many members on board with the health advise worry that it won’t be enough to persuade other members who refuse to wear masks and accept the vaccine disinformation they see.

According to a poll conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute and Interfaith Youth Core, about 65 percent of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints claimed they were pro-vaccine and had gotten or planned to get at least one dose. 15% indicated they were hesitant to get vaccinated, and 19% said they would not get vaccinated.

According to the same poll, 79 percent of white Catholics and 56 percent of Evangelical Protestants support vaccination.

Monique Allen has had to explain to her asthmatic daughter why members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints do not wear masks after more than a year of attending church digitally. Allen has taught her daughter that wearing a mask is Christlike, but she is concerned that she feels like an outcast now.

Allen, a Wisconsin church member, is among a group concerned that members who refuse to get vaccinated are allowing their political beliefs to take precedence over their commitment to a faith that emphasizes unity and obedience.

She told her 8-year-old daughter that “of course Christ would wear a mask, of course he would be vaccinated because he is a caring person,” she explained. “And these simple things are the only way you can take care of people these days.”

Other church members are angry that their leaders aren’t allowing them to make their own vaccine and mask decisions. Many faiths are wrestling with how to effectively address the pandemic’s residual impacts, including the Utah-based religion, which has 16 million adherents worldwide.

