The majority of Emmerdale viewers have the same question about Meena’s nursing career.

During tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, people were all asking the same question regarding Meena.

Meena murdered Leanna before her 18th birthday party, according to fans.

Meena, on the other hand, has convinced the community and the police that Leanna’s death was a terrible accident.

She attempted to assist Leanna’s father Liam in regaining his footing tonight.

Her motivations, however, were not as pure as they appeared at first.

As David’s ex-girlfriend Leyla briefly moved in, Meena felt envious.

She promised to reunite Leyla and Liam in order to keep her and David apart.

Meena prescribed sleeping medications for Liam after he missed several shifts at the surgery, based on her medical knowledge.

Fans, on the other hand, couldn’t believe nurse Meena was actually working.

“Meena in her nurse’s uniform but never seems to do anything,” Mike tweeted.

“Meena’s got her outfit on – she must have remembered she’s supposed to be a nurse,” Doreen continued.

“Does Meena ever work as a nurse?” Tam inquired.

“Another day off, the nurse who never shows up for work,” a fourth tweeted.