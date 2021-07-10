The majority of ECHO readers think they will not be rooting for England on Sunday.

Even though it was a close call, slightly over half of the readers who replied to our poll claimed they will not be rooting for Gareth Southgate’s side on Sunday.

We received 2872 responses to the question “Will you be supporting England on Sunday?” in a survey undertaken by the ECHO to try to guage public sentiment toward England in Sunday’s Euro final.

In response to the question, 53% of respondents replied no, while 47% said they would fly the flag.

The last time England reached a cup final and football returned home, Liverpool looked like this.

When asked why they won’t be rooting for England, 53% of the 1,683 people who responded stated it’s because they’re “Scouse, not English.”

But it wasn’t the only reason: 31% said it was because they didn’t like England fans, 13% said it was because they didn’t like the squad, and 3% said it was because they didn’t like football.

We also questioned who they anticipated will win the final on Sunday.

Out of 2,790 respondents, 39 percent predicted that Italy would win in normal time, while just 25% predicted that England would win in 90 minutes.

Italy, on the other hand, did not have it all their own way. If the game goes to extra time, 15% of those polled believe England will win, while only 9% believe Italy has the stamina to win.

But it was the same old tale when it came to penalties. 7 percent believe the Italians will win on penalties, while only 4% believe England will triumph in a last-gasp effort.

We also asked people what they felt Gareth Southgate should say to the players before the game as a bit of fun.

Readers responded to this question with a significantly more positive attitude about the England team.

“Father’s have passed away without ever seeing England in a final,” one individual added. Make it for them, make it for the kids, and make something that will live on in the imaginations of future generations. Go forth and become heroes.”

“You can do it!” remarked another. I’m a Scouser, so I’ll be cheering on our national team.”

“Keep cool, go out and do it for England and yourselves,” he said, among other wise things.

"Enjoy playing," one person commented, while another said, "Enjoy playing."