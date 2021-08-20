The majority of Afghanistan’s money is held at the Federal Reserve, giving the United States a negotiating advantage.

According to the Associated Press, the majority of Afghanistan’s $9 billion is held in a federal reserve in New York, which could provide an opening for negotiations with the Taliban.

The Taliban will not be able to access the monies unless they are willing to negotiate in order to recover funds for the estimated 36 million Afghans who will remain in the country.

If the Taliban does not have institutional procedures in place to receive money, Afghanistan could face an economic crisis, despite the fact that the country has made significant progress since the Taliban’s last reign.

Despite their recent military victory, the Taliban do not have access to billions of cash from their central bank and the International Monetary Fund, which would keep the government afloat during a chaotic period. As tight evacuations from Kabul’s airport continue, those monies are mostly controlled by the US and foreign organizations, providing a possible bargaining point. Thousands of people still need to be evacuated before the US deadline of August 31 to withdraw its forces from the nation.

“If they don’t have jobs, they don’t be fed,” said Anthony Cordesman of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, who advised the US government on Afghan strategy. “The Taliban must find a solution.”

The stranded funds are one of the few possible avenues of pressure on the Taliban that the US administration has. “To have a pressure point, you have to be willing to talk in ways that the Taliban can accept,” Cordesman continued.

Currently, the Taliban government is unable to access nearly all of the $9 billion in reserves held by the Afghan central bank, the majority of which is kept by the New York Federal Reserve. Afghanistan was also set to receive $450 million from the International Monetary Fund on Aug. 23, but the distribution was essentially halted due to a “lack of clarity” surrounding the acceptance of a new Afghan administration.

While the money would make it easier for the Taliban to rule, government officials have said it's unclear who would be the points of contact for financial matters within Afghanistan. President Joe Biden admitted that he had no idea if the.