The major reorganization of the Cube has created a schism among watchers.

On Saturday night, The Cube returned to ITV with a celebrity special for Soccer Aid and a major alteration to the show’s premise.

Phillip Schofield, as usual, presented the show and welcomed Olly Murs and Joel Dommett on board.

The two were attempting to raise funds for Unicef, and Phillip described the show’s concept to individuals who had never seen it before.

The Cube now communicates back and interacts with Phillip and the participants, which is a significant alteration to the show.

Some viewers were enthralled by the new notion, while others were skeptical, and many people rushed to social media to voice their opinions.

“I’m not sure whether I appreciate #thecube talking back,” Roz Laws stated.

“When did #TheCube turn into Alexa?” asked Rob Innes.

Others, on the other hand, adored the new cube.

“The new cube is amazing,” Ryan Glendenning stated.

“Here we go!” Charlie exclaimed. I adore #[email protected], and I adore how the cube talks.”

“Yes friends, the cube genuinely talks now!!!” remarked Joseph Mendy.