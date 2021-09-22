The main road will reopen for three days before shutting down again.

Before a busy weekend, a major route in Merseyside will reopen for a limited time.

Since a lorry collided with Southport Pier on Tuesday, September 7, Marine Drive in Southport has been closed.

The road will reopen in time for the British Musical Fireworks Championships, which will be held in the town for the first time in two years.

The work will resume on Monday, September 27th, with Sefton Council hoping to complete the structural work on the pier by October 1st.

“Following an inspection on Monday, September 13, repair and restoration works on the underbelly of Southport Pier will continue,” a Sefton Council spokesperson stated.

“As a result, Marine Drive will stay blocked until the repair is finished. This is to make scaffolding over the carriageway easier to install.

“While we apologize for any inconvenience caused by these necessary repairs, the safety of our pedestrians and road users remains our top priority.”

“On Friday, September 24, scaffolding will be removed and the site will be safely secured to allow Marine Drive to manage significantly increased traffic volumes for the British Musical Fireworks Championship. On Monday, September 27th, work will resume.

“Contractors are hopeful that all work will be completed on time, and Marine Drive will return to traffic on October 1,” the spokeswoman stated.