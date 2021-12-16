The Magic Mushroom ‘Psilocybin’ Could Help Cure Pandemic Depression in Health Care Workers.

A Seattle doctor is concerned about the stress and despair that some of his coworkers are suffering as a result of the enormous weight they have taken on since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Dr. Anthony Back of Harborview Medical Center will research the effects of psilocybin on the mental health of healthcare workers, with the best interests of his colleagues in mind. He is optimistic that the psychedelic drug developed from magic mushrooms would be beneficial.

“This feeling of not being able to accomplish enough, of not being able to do the right thing, has merely intensified. And they’ve observed and spent time with folks who have died of Covid, witnessing firsthand this extreme form of physical and then emotional anguish. Instead of the patients’ family, they are present “In an interview about the study, Back stated.

“Right now, nurses and doctors are leaving the profession in droves,” he added. “I mean, we’re on the verge of a public health disaster because providers are leaving, and we need to think of something.”

Psilocybin for medicinal purposes was once considered taboo, but it is now widely recognized as an effective treatment for cancer, major depressive disorder, alcoholism, and other addiction disorders.

“Researchers report that two doses of the psychedelic substance psilocybin, given with supportive psychotherapy, produced rapid and large reductions in depressive symptoms, with most participants showing improvement and half of study participants achieving remission through the four-week follow-up,” according to a 2020 study by Johns Hopkins Medicine on how psilocybin affects adults with major depression.

Back wants to explore into what benefits it could provide, notably for health care workers who are suffering from the pandemic’s aftermath, based on its favorable results with other medical disorders.

The trial will be conducted at the University of Washington, where Back and a research team will treat 30 depressed medical professionals with a dose of synthetic psilocybin plus psychotherapy.

It will be investigated whether combining psilocybin with therapy might help their mental health after dealing with “disillusionment in the medical workforce,” as Black describes it.

“Everyone yells at you. They’re spitting at you and telling you you’re lying and Covid is a fraud,” Back said. According to Back, the result is a medical workforce that has suffered a moral injury. He stated, “There has been a terrible disillusionment.”

